Nature: Controversial climate target unveiled by EU

Shafaqna Science- An ambitious climate target to cut net greenhouse gas emissions by 90% from 1990 levels by 2040 has been set by the European Commission as reported by Nature.

Researchers say that while the target is admirable, it risks relying too heavily on technologies such as carbon capture – which are largely unproven – rather than prioritising the reduction of fossil fuels. Political shifts to the right, with many European Union member states electing governments unlikely to prioritise climate policy, could also make it difficult to achieve.

Richard Klein, a climate researcher at the Stockholm Environment Institute, says: “It’s going to be very difficult to get a 90% or 95% reduction in emissions without very big cuts in fossil fuels.” “Carbon capture and storage is great if it works,” Klein adds, “but it just hasn’t been shown to work on the scale that would be needed – it remains a pipe dream.”

The target was announced in a ‘communication’ on 6 February. It is not yet legally binding, but the Communication will now form the basis of legislation to take the EU beyond its existing 2030 targets and towards its 2050 goal.

Source: Nature

