Thailand’s government-Muslim separatists agree on new plan to end violence

Shafaqna Enghlish- Thailand’s government and Muslim separatist have committed to refining the peace plan over the next two months, marking a significant development in the quest for peace and stability in the region.

Malaysian facilitator Zulkifli Zainal Abidin told reporters on Wednesday that both sides have agreed in principle to an “improved” peace plan.

“It is a major breakthrough after the dialogue was stalled the past year due to the Thai election,” he said.

The sides held two days of talks in the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur, and will meet again over the next two months to iron out details of the plan. They hope to agree to a ceasefire covering the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which starts on March 10, and the Thai festival of Songkran in mid-April.

Source: AL Jazeera

