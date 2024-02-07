[Video] The Makers of the Shia World: Ibn al-Junayd

Shafaqna English- Ahlulbayt TV presented another part of the series: “The Makers of the Shia World”, focusing on Ibn al-Junayd, talked by Dr Sayed Hadi Qazwini.

The Makers of the Shia World – Episode 3

This episode discusses the pivotal role of the 9th and 10th centuries in the early development of Imami Shi’ism, marked by the transition from direct access to the Imams to reliance on scholars. Two major intellectual missions, the compilation of hadith books and the adoption of Ijtihad in jurisprudence, shaped Imami thought. The focus is on Abu Ali Muhammad Ahmad Ibn Al-Junayd, known as Ibn Junayd, a significant Imami figure born around 903 CE. He played a crucial role in introducing Ijtihad and systematic law to the Imami community, marking a turning point in jurisprudence.

Ibn Junayd’s non-mainstream theological views, including the idea that intellect can directly apprehend God’s existence, set him apart. Despite this, he was highly regarded, reflecting the diversity and openness within Imami thought. In jurisprudence, Ibn Junayd’s major work emphasized Ijtihad, contributing to systematic legal reasoning in Imami tradition. The acceptance of Ijtihad marked a dynamic period in Imami jurisprudence, allowing flexibility and adaptation. Ibn Junayd’s legacy endures, highlighting his contributions to theology, jurisprudence, and the rich intellectual history of Imami Shi’ism during a crucial transitional period.

Part of series: The Makers of the Shia World

www.shafaqna.com