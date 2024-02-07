A’amaal & Dua for Eve of Mab’ath (27th night of Rajab)

Shafaqna English- The twenty-seventh night of Rajab is the night on which Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was given the mission of promulgating the religion. This highly blessed night is called laylat al-mab’ath, which stands for the beginning of the Holy Prophet’s Mission of promulgating the true religion of Almighty Allah. The recommended rites of this night are as follows:

اللَّهُمَّ صَلِّ عَلَىٰ مُحَمَّدٍ وَآلِ مُحَمَّدٍ

First: Shaykh al-Tusi, in his book of Misbah al-Mutahajjid, has quoted Imam Muhammad al-Jawad(AS) as saying, “There is a night in Rajab, which carries for people fortune that is more preferable than whatever is subjected to sunlight. It is the twenty-seventh night of Rajab. The next morning was the beginning of the Holy Prophet’s prophethood. Verily, one who does acts of worship at this night will have the reward of one who has worshipped Almighty Allah for sixty years.” When the Imam (AS) was asked about the rites to be done at this night, he answered, “After you offer the Isha’ Prayer and take a sleep, you will wake up at any hour before midnight. You may then offer a prayer of twelve units in each of which you may recite Surah

al-Faatehah and any other lenient Surah from al-Mufassal, which begins with SurahMuhammad (No. 47) up to the end of the Holy Qur’an. You should separate each couple of units with Taslim. After accomplishing this prayer, you should recite Surahs al-Faatehah, al-Falaq, al-Nas, al-Tawheed, al-Kafirun, al-Qadr, and Ayah al-Kursi each seven times. After all this, you may say the following supplicatory prayer:

الْحَمْدُ لِلَّهِ الَّذِي لَمْ يَتَّخِذْ وَلَداً وَ لَمْ يَكُنْ لَهُ شَرِيكٌ فِي الْمُلْكِ

وَ لَمْ يَكُنْ لَهُ وَلِيٌّ مِنَ الذُّلِّ وَ كَبِّرْهُ تَكْبِيراً

اللَّهُمَّ إِنِّي أَسْأَلُكَ بِمَعَاقِدِ عِزِّكَ عَلَى أَرْكَانِ عَرْشِكَ وَ مُنْتَهَى الرَّحْمَةِ مِنْ كِتَابِكَ ,

وَ بِاسْمِكَ الْأَعْظَمِ الْأَعْظَمِ الْأَعْظَمِ وَ ذِكْرِكَ الْأَعْلَى الْأَعْلَى الْأَعْلَى

وَ بِكَلِمَاتِكَ التَّامَّاتِ أَنْ تُصَلِّيَ عَلَى مُحَمَّدٍ وَ آلِهِ وَ أَنْ تَفْعَلَ بِي مَا أَنْتَ أَهْلُهُ

You may then submit your desires. It is also recommended to bathe oneself at this night. It is worth reminding that a prayer that is advisably offered at this night has been mentioned with the rites of the fifteenth night of Rajab.



KALAAM IBN BATTUTAH (WHAT IS SAID BY IBN BATTUTAH)



Second: The best act that is ever done at this night is to visit the holy tomb of Imam Ali ibn Abi-Talib(AS). As will be mentioned in the section of Ziyarat, three formulas of Ziyarah will be mentioned for visiting the tomb of Imam Ali Ameer al-Momineen (AS) at this night.



Abu-’Abdullah Muhammad ibn Battutah, a famous Arab writer and explorer, who lived six centuries ago and is considered a Sunni master scholars, mentions the holy mausoleum of our master Imam Ali Ameer al-Momineen(a.s.) in his famous book comprising all his views and adventures during his journeys and entitled al-Rihlah. In this book, he mentions that on his way back from Holy Makkah, he passed by the holy city of Najaf. He further says, “All the inhabitants of this city are Rafidah.

This mausoleum (of Imam Ali) has shown many miraculous signals. One of these miraculous signs was that at the twenty-seventh night of Rajab, which they call laylat al-mahya (The Night of Staying Up), handicapped individuals from Iraq, Khurasan, Persia, and even Rome are gathered near the holy mausoleum. As they become thirty or forty persons, they are placed above the holy tomb after offering the Isha’ Prayer while the people are waiting how they will stand up sound and healthy.

As they are engaged with prayers, invocations, supplications, and Quranic recitations, all those handicapped people stand up sound and healthy at nearly midnight, shouting, ‘There is no god save Allah, Muhammad is the Messenger of Allah, and Ali is the Intimate Saint of Allah. ’To them, this fact is beyond dispute. I have heard it from trustworthy people. Although I have not presented myself there at that night, I have met, in the School of Guests, three handicapped men from Rome, Isfahan, and Khurasan. When I asked them, they answered that they missed the night of the twenty-seventh of Rajab; therefore, they were waiting for the next year so as to witness the night.



This Night of Staying Up gathers a huge number of people who establish a great market (trade fair) that lasts for ten days. ”In fact, one must not disbelieve such reports. The miraculous matters that have been shown at these holy mausoleums areinnumerable and I have received some of them through authentically,

uninterrupted chains of authority. The most recent of these miracles took place in Shawwal, AH 1340 when all people witnessed an undeniable miraculous sign from the holy mausoleum of our Imam, the eighth of the Guiding Imams, Ali ibn Musa al-Ridha (AS), the hope of the disobedient. Three hemiplegic women besought Almighty Allah in the holy shrine of Imam al-Ridha (AS) after physicians had despaired of their recovery.

Immediately, their recovery was manifested before the sights of all the attendants at the holy shrine as obviously assunlight. It has been further reported that everybody submitted to this miraculous recovery including the physicians who had known the reality of these women’s states after they investigated the matter so accurately. Some of them, however, wrote the history of this event in a book so as to convey this miracle to the next generations. However, unless brevity has been decided in this book, the story would be

mentioned as a whole.





REMAINING AAMAL OF LAYLAT AL MAB’AS



Third: In al-Balad al-Amin, al-Kaf’ami has instructed the following: Say the following supplicatory prayer on the Divine Mission Night:

اَللّـهُمَّ اِنّي اَساَلُكَ بِالتَّجَلِي الاَْعْظَمِ في هذِهِ اللَّيْلَةِ مِنَ الشَّهْرِ الْمُعَظَّمِ وَالْمُرْسَلِ الْمُكَرَّمِ اَنْ تُصَلِّيَ عَلى مُحَمَّد وَآلِهِ، وَاَنْ تَغْفِرَ لَنا ما اَنْتَ بِهِ مِنّا اَعْلَمُ، يا مَنْ يَعْلَمُ وَلا نَعْلَمُ، اَللّـهُمَّ بارِكْ لَنا في لَيْلَتِنا هذِهِ الَّتي بِشَرَفِ الرِّسالَةِ فَضَّلْتَها، وَبِكَرامَتِكَ اَجْلَلْتَها، وَبِالَْمحَلِّ الشَّريفِ اَحْلَلْتَها، اَللّـهُمَّ فَاِنّا نَسْأَلُكَ بِالْمَبْعَثِ الشَّريفِ، وَالسَّيِّدِ اللَّطيفِ، وَالْعُنْصُرِ الْعَفيفِ، اَنْ تُصَلِّيَ عَلى مُحَمَّد وَآلِهِ، وَ اَنْ تَجْعَلَ اَعْمالَنا في هذِهِ اللَّيْلَةِ وَفي سايِرِ اللَّيالي مَقْبُولَةً، وَذُنُوبَنا مَغْفُورَةً، وَحَسَناتِنا مَشْكُورَةً، وَسَيِّئاتِنا مَسْتُورَةً، وَقُلُوبَنا بِحُسْنِ الْقَوْلِ مَسْرُورَةً، وَاَرْزاقَنا مِنْ لَدُنْكَ بِالْيُسْرِ مَدْرُورَةً، اَللّـهُمَّ اِنَّكَ تَرى وَلا تُرى، وَاَنْتَ بِالْمَنْظَرِ الاَْعْلى، وَاِنَّ اِلَيْكَ الرُّجْعى وَالْمُنْتَهى، وَاِنَّ لَكَ الْمَماتَ وَالَْمحْيا، وَاِنَّ لَكَ الاْخِرَةَ وَالاُْولى، اَللّـهُمَّ اِنّا نَعُوذُ بِكَ اَنْ نَذِلَّ وَنَخْزى، وَاَنْ نَأتِيَ ما عَنْهُ تَنْهى اَللّـهُمَّ اِنّا نَسْأَلُكَ الْجَنَّةَ بِرَحْمَتِكَ، وَنَسْتَعيذُ بِكَ مِنَ النّارِ فَاَعِذْنا مِنْها بِقُدْرَتِكَ وَنَسْأَلُكَ مِنَ الْحُورِ الْعينِ فَارْزُقْنا بِعِزَّتِكَ، وَاجْعَلْ اَوْسَعَ اَرْزاقِنا عِنْدَ كِبَرِ سِنِّنا، وَاَحْسَنَ اَعْمالِنا عِنْدَ اقْتِرابِ آجالِنا، وَاَطِلْ في طاعَتِكَ وَما يُقَرِّبُ اِلَيْكَ وَيُحْظي عِنْدَكَ وَيُزْلِفُ لَدَيْكَ اَعْمارَنا، وَاَحْسِنْ في جَميعِ اَحْوالِنا وَاُمُورِنا مَعْرِفَتَنا، وَلا تَكِلْنا اِلى اَحَد مِنْ خَلْقِكَ فَيَمُنَّ عَلَيْنا، وَتَفَضَّلْ عَلَيْنا بجَميعِ حَوائِجِنا لِلدُّنْيا وَالاْخِرَةِ، وَابْدَأ بِابائِنا وَاَبْنائِنا وَجَميعِ اِخْوانِنَا الْمُؤْمِنينَ في جَميعِ ما سَأَلْناكَ لاَِنْفُسِنا يا اَرْحَمَ الرّاحِمينَ، اَللّـهُمَّ اِنّا نَسْأَلُكَ بِاسْمِكَ الْعَظيمِ، وَمُلْكِكَ الْقَديمِ، اَنْ تُصَلِّيَ عَلى مُحَمَّد وَآلِ مُحَمَّد، وَاَنْ تَغْفِرَ لَنَا الذَّنْبَ الْعَظيمَ اِنَّهُ لا يَغْفِرُ الْعَظيمَ الْعَظيمُ، اَللّـهُمَّ وَهذا رَجَبٌ الْمُكَرَّمُ الَّذي اَكْرَمْتَنا بِهِ، اَوَّلُ اَشْهُرِ الْحُرُمِ، اَكْرَمْتَنا بِهِ مِنْ بَيْنِ الاُْمَمِ، فَلَكَ الْحَمْدُ يا ذَا الْجُودِ وَالْكَرَمِ، فَاَسْأَلُكَ بِهِ وَبِاسْمِكَ الاَْعْظَمِ الاَْعْظَمِ الاَْعْظَمِ الاَْجَلِّ الاَْكْرَمِ، الَّذي خَلَقْتَهُ فَاسْتَقَرَّ في ظِلِّكَ فَلا يَخْرُجُ مِنْكَ اِلى غَيْرِكَ، اَنْ تُصَلِّيَ عَلى مُحَمَّد وَاَهْلِ بَيْتِهِ الطّاهِرينَ، وَاَنْ تَجْعَلَنا مِنَ الْعامِلينَ فيهِ بِطاعَتِكَ، وَالاْمِلينَ فيهِ لِشَفاعَتِكَ، اَللّـهُمَّ اهْدِنا اِلى سَواءِ السَّبيلِ، وَاجْعَلْ مَقيلَنا عِنْدَكَ خَيْرَ مَقيل، في ظِلٍّ ظَليل، وَمُلك جَزيل، فَاِنَّكَ حَسْبُنا وَنِعْمَ الْوَكيلُ، اَللّـهُمَّ اقْلِبْنا مُفْلِحينَ مُنْجِحينَ غَيْرَ مَغْضُوب عَلَيْنا وَلا ضالّينَ، بِرَحْمَتِكَ يا اَرْحَمَ الرّاحِمينَ، اَللّـهُمَّ اِنّي اَساَلُكَ بِعَزائِمِ مَغْفِرَتِكَ، وَبِواجِبِ رَحْمَتِكَ، السَّلامَةَ مِنْ كُلِّ اِثْم، وَالْغَنيمَةَ مِنْ كُلِّ بِرٍّ، وَالْفَوْزَ بِالْجَنَّةِ وَالنَّجاةَ مِنَ النّارِ، اَللّـهُمَّ دَعاكَ الدّاعُونَ وَدَعَوْتُكَ، وَسَأَلَكَ السّائِلُونَ وَسَأَلْتُكَ وَطَلَبَ اِلَيْكَ الطّالِبُونَ وَطَلَبْتُ اِلَيْكَ، اَللّـهُمَّ اَنْتَ الثِّقَةُ وَالرَّجاءُ، وَاِلَيْكَ مُنْتَهَى الرَّغْبَةِ فِي الدُّعاءِ، اَللّـهُمَّ فَصَلِّ عَلى مُحَمَّد وَآلِهِ، وَاجْعَلِ الْيَقينَ في قَلْبي، وَالنُّورَ في بَصَري، وَالنَّصيحَةَ في صَدْري، وَذِكْرَكَ بِاللَّيْلِ وَالنَّهارِ عَلى لِساني، وَرِزْقاً واسِعاً غَيْرَ مَمْنُون وَلا مَحْظُور فَارْزُقْني، وَبارِكْ لي فيما رَزَقْتَني، وَاجْعَلْ غِنايَ في نَفْسي، وَرَغْبَتي فيما عِنْدَكَ بِرَحْمَتِكَ يا اَرْحَمَ الرّاحِمينَ، اَلْحَمْدُ للهِِ الَّذي هَدانا لِمَعْرِفَتِهِ، وَخَصَّنا بِوِلايَتِهِ، وَوَفَّقَنا لِطاعَتِهِ، شُكْراً شُكْراً مائة مرّة، ثمّ ارفع رأسك من السّجود وقُل : اَ للّـهُمَّ اِنّي قَصَدْتُكَ بِحاجَتي، وَاعْتَمَدْتُ عَلَيْكَ بِمَسْأَلَتي، وَتَوَجَّهْتُ اِلَيْكَ بِاَئِمَّتي وَسادَتي، اَللّـهُمَّ انْفَعْنا بِحُبِّهِم، وَاَوْرِدْنا مَوْرِدَهُمْ، وَارْزُقْنا مُرافَقَتَهُمْ، وَاَدْخِلْنَا الْجَنَّةَ في زُمْرَتِهِمْ، بِرَحْمَتِكَ يا اَرْحَمَ الرّاحِمينَ

You may then prostrate yourself and repeat the following litany one hundred times:ْ

اَلْحَمْدُ للهِِ الَّذي هَدانا لِمَعْرِفَتِهِ، وَخَصَّنا بِوِلايَتِهِ، وَوَفَّقَنا لِطاعَتِهِ، شُكْراً شُكْراً مائة مرّة

When you raise your head (i.e. finish the prostration), you may say the following:ْ

اَللّـهُمَّ اِنّي قَصَدْتُكَ بِحاجَتي، وَاعْتَمَدْتُ عَلَيْكَ بِمَسْأَلَتي، وَتَوَجَّهْتُ اِلَيْكَ بِاَئِمَّتي وَسادَتي، اَللّـهُمَّ انْفَعْنا بِحُبِّهِم، وَاَوْرِدْنا مَوْرِدَهُمْ، وَارْزُقْنا مُرافَقَتَهُمْ، وَاَدْخِلْنَا الْجَنَّةَ في زُمْرَتِهِمْ، بِرَحْمَتِكَ يا اَرْحَمَ الرّاحِمينَ

Sayyid Ibn Tawus has mentioned that this supplicatory prayer is said on the Divine Mission Day (i.e. the twenty-seventh of Rajab).

AAMAL OF THE DAY OF MAB’AS (27TH DAY)



This day is one of the great feast days. On this day, the Holy Prophet (s.a.w.a.) was appointed for conveying the Divine Mission when Archangel Gabriel first came to him with the Divine Revelation.

Several rites are advisably practiced on this day. Some of them are as follows:

First: It is recommended to bathe oneself on this day.

Second: It is recommended to observe fasting. In fact, this day is one of the four days that are dedicated to fasting in the whole year.

The reward of observing fasting on this day is equal to seventy year fasting.

Third: It is recommended to repeat very frequently the invocation of blessings upon Prophet Muhammad and his Household.

Fourth: It is recommended to visit the tombs of the Holy Prophet and Imam Ali, peace be upon them and their Household.

Fifth: In his book entitled Misbah al-Mutahajjid, Shaykh al-Tusi mentions that al-Rayyan ibn al-Salt is reported as saying that Imam Muhammad al-Jawad(AS) observed fasting on the fifteenth and the twenty-seventh of Rajab while he was in Baghdad. Following him, all of his followers observed fasting. He then ordered us to offer the prayer that consists of twelve units at each of which Surah al-Faatehah and another Surah should be recited. At the accomplishment of this prayer, it is recommended to recite Surahs al-Faatehah, alTawheed,

al-Falaq, and al-Nas each for times. Then it is recommended to say the following litany four times: ِ



وَلا حَوْلَ وَلا قُوَّةَ إلاَّ بِاللّهِ الْعَلِيِّ الْعَظِيمِ

Then, it is recommended to repeat the following four times: ُ

اللّهُ اللّهُ رَبِّي لا أُشْرِكُ بِهِ شَيْئاً

Then, it is recommended to say the following four times, too:

لا أُشْرِكُ بِرَبِّي أَحَداً



Sixth: Shaykh al-Tusi has also reported Abu’l-Qasim Husayn ibn Ruh – may Allah have mercy upon him – as saying: On this day, you may offer a prayer consisting of twelve units at each of which you may recite Surah al-Faatehah and any other Surah. After each couple of units, you may say the following:َ

الحمد لله الذي لم يتخذ ولداً ولم يکن له شريک في الملک ولم يکن له ولي من الذل وکبره تکبيراً. يا عدتي في مدتي يا صاحبي قي شدتي يا وليي في نعمتي يا غياثي في رغبتي يا نجاحي في حاجتي يا حافظي في غيبتي يا کافي في وحدتي يا أنسي في وحشي أنت الساتر عورتي فلک الحمد، وأنت المقيل عثرتي فلک الحمد. وأنت المنعش صرعتي فلک الحمد صل علي محمد وآل محمد واستر عورتي وآمن روعتي وأقل عثرتي واصفح عن جرمي وتجاوز عن سيئاتي في أصحاب الجنة وعد الصدق الذي کانوا يوعدون

When you accomplish the prayer, you should recite Surahs al- Faatehah, al-Tawheed, al-Falaq, al-Nas, al-Kafirun, al-Qadr, and Ayah al-Kursi seven times. You should then repeat the following seven

times: ِ

ٰ

لا إلهَ إلاَّ اللّهُ. وَاللّهُ أَكْبَرُ. وَسُبْحَانَ اللّهِ، وَالْحَمْدُ لِلّهِ،

وَلا حَوْلَ وَلا قُوَّةَ إلاَّ بِاللّهِ الْعَلِيِّ الْعَظِيمِ.

You should then say the following seven times: ِ

اللّهُ اللّهُ رَبِّي لا أُشْرِكُ بِهِ شَيْئاً. لا أُشْرِكُ بِرَبِّي أَحَداً.

After that, you may submit your needs.

Seventh: As is mentioned in Iqbal al-A’mal and some manuscripts of Misbah al-Mutahajjid, it is recommended to say the following supplicatory prayer on this day: َ

يا مَنْ أَمَرَ بِالعَفْوِ وَالتَّجاوُزِ وَضَمَّنَ نَفْسَهُ العَفْوَ وَالتَّجاوُزَ يا مَنْ عَفا وَتَجاوَزَ اعْفُ عَنِّي وَتَجاوَزْ يا كَرِيمُ ، اللّهُمَّ وَقَدْ أَكْدى الطَّلَبُ وَأَعْيَتِ الحِيلَةُ وَالمَذْهَبُ وَدَرَسَتِ الامالُ وَانْقَطَعَ الرَّجاءُ إِلاّ مِنْكَ وَحْدَكَ لاشَرِيكَ لَكَ ، اللّهُمَّ إِنِّي أَجِدُ سُبُلَ المَطالِبِ إِلَيْكَ مُشْرَعَةً وَمَناهِلَ الرَّجاءِ لَدّيْكَ مُتْرَعَةً وَأبْوابَ الدُّعاءِ لِمَنْ دَعاكَ مُفَتَّحَهً وَالاِسْتِعانَةَ لِمَنْ اسْتَعانَ بِكَ مُباحَةٌ ، وَأعْلَمُ أَنَّكَ لِداعِيكَ بِمَوْضِعِ إِجابَةٍ وَلِلْصَّارِخِ إِلَيْكَ بِمِرْصَدِ إِغاثَةٍ وَأَنَّ فِي اللَّهَفِ إِلى جُوارِكَ وَالضَّمانِ بِعِدَتِكَ عِوَضا مِنْ مَنْعِ الباخِلِينَ وَمَنْدُوحَةً عَمَّا فِي أَيْدِي المُسْتَأْثِرِينَ ، وَأَنَّكَ لاتَحْتَجِبُ عَنْ خَلْقِكَ إِلاّ أَنْ تَحْجُبَهُمُ الاَعْمالُ دُونَكَ ، وَقَدْ عَلِمْتُ أَنَّ أَفْضَلَ زادِ الرَّاحِلِ إِلَيْكَ عَزْمُ إِرادَةٍ يَخْتارُكَ بِها وَقَدْ ناجاكَ بِعَزْمِ الاِرادَةِ قَلْبِي ، وَأَسْأَلُكَ بِكُلِّ دَعْوَةٍ دَعاكَ بِها راجٍ بَلَّغْتَهُ أَمَلَهُ أَوْ صارِخٍ إِلَيْكَ أَغَثْتَ صَرْخَتَهُ أَوْ مَلْهُوفٍ مَكْرُوبٍ فَرَّجْتَ كَرْبَهُ أَوْ مُذْنِبٍ خاطِيٍ غَفَرْتَ لَهُ أَوْ مُعافىً أَتْمَمْتَ نِعْمَتَكَ عَلَيْهِ أَوْ فَقِيرٍ أَهْدَيتَ غِناكَ إِلَيْهِ وَلِتِلْكَ الدَّعْوَةِ عَلَيْكَ حَقُّ وَعِنْدَكَ مَنْزِلَةٌ ؛ إِلاّ صَلَّيْتَ عَلى مُحَمَّدٍ وَآلِ مُحَمَّدٍ وَقَضَيْتَ حَوائِجِي حَوائِجَ الدُّنْيا وَالآخرةِ وَهذا رَجَبٌ المُرَجَّبِ المُكَرَّمِ الذي أكرمتنا به أول أشهر الحرم أكرمتنا به من بين الأمم ، يا ذا الجود والكرم ، فَنَسْأَلُكَ بِهِ وَبِاسْمِكَ الأَعْظَمِ الأَعْظَمِ الأَعْظَمِ الاَجَلِّ الاَكْرَمِ الَّذِي خَلَقْتَهُ فَاسْتَقَرَّ فِي ظِلِّكَ فَلا يَخْرُجُ مِنْكَ إِلى غَيْرِكَ أَنْ تُصَلِّيَ عَلى مُحَمَّدٍ وَأَهْلِ بَيْتِهِ الطَّاهِرِينَ وَتَجْعَلَنا مِنَ العامِلِينَ فِيهِ بِطاعَتِكَ وَالامِلِينَ فِيهِ بِشَفاعَتِكَ ، اللّهُمَّ وَاهْدِنا إِلى سَواءِ السَّبِيلِ وَاجْعَلْ مَقِيلَنا عِنْدَكَ خَيْرَ مَقِيلٍ فِي ظِلٍّ ظَلِيلٍ فَإِنَّكَ حَسْبُنا وَنِعْمَ الوَكِيلُ ، وَالسَّلامُ عَلى عِبادِهِ المُصْطَفِينَ وَصَلَواتُهُ عَلَيْهِمْ أَجْمَعِينَ ، اللّهُمَّ وَبارِكْ لَنا فِي يَوْمِنا هذا الَّذِي فَضَّلْتَهُ وَبِكَرامَتِكَ جَلَّلْتَهُ وَبِالمَنْزِلِ العَظِيمِ الاَعْلى أَنْزَلْتَهُ صَلِّ عَلى مَنْ فِيهِ إِلى عِبادِكَ أَرْسَلْتَهُ وَبِالمَحَلِّ الكَريم أَحْلَلْتَهُ ، اللّهُمَّ صَلِّ عَلَيْهِ صَلاةً دائِمَةً تَكُونُ لَكَ شُكْراً وَلَنا ذُخْراً وَاجْعَلْ لنا مِنْ أَمْرِنا يُسْراً وَاخْتِمْ لَنا بِالسَّعادَةِ إِلى مُنْتَهى آجالِنا وَقَدْ قَبِلْتَ اليَسِيرَ مِنْ أَعْمالِنا وَبَلَّغْتَنا بِرّحْمّتِكَ أَفْضَلَ آمالِنا ، إِنَّكَ عَلى كُلِّ شَيٍْ قَدِيرٌ وَصَلَّى الله عَلى مُحَمَّدٍ وَآلِهِ وَسَلَّمَ

It is worth mentioning that this supplicatory prayer, which is one of the excellent supplications of Rajab, was said by Imam Musa ibn Ja’far al-Kazim (AS) on the day when the ruling authorities took him to Baghdad. That day was the twenty-seventh of Rajab.

Eighth: As is mentioned in Iqbal al-A’mal, it is recommended to say the following supplicatory prayer on this day:

اَللّهُمَّ اِنّی اَسئَلُکَ بِالتَّجَلِی الاَْعْظَمِ