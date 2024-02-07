NGOs warn of adverse effects of lack of rainfall-worsening weather conditionsins in Afghanistan

Shafaqna Enghlish- Save the Children and four other NGOs in a joint statement on Monday warned about the lack of rainfall and worsening weather conditions in Afghanistan.

“Some 25 out of 34 provinces are suffering from either severe or catastrophic drought conditions, affecting more than half the 40 million population,” said Action Against Hunger (ACF), International Medical Corps (IMC), Islamic Relief Worldwide (IRW), Save the Children International (SCI) and World Vision International (WVI) in a joint statement.

According to the statement, Afghanistan is currently enduring its worst drought in the past 30 years.

Source:Tolo News

