English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 2Other News

NGOs warn of adverse effects of lack of rainfall-worsening weather conditionsins in Afghanistan

0
lack of rainfall

Shafaqna Enghlish-  Save the Children and four other NGOs in a joint statement on Monday warned about the lack of rainfall and worsening weather conditions in Afghanistan.

“Some 25 out of 34 provinces are suffering from either severe or catastrophic drought conditions, affecting more than half the 40 million population,” said Action Against Hunger (ACF), International Medical Corps (IMC), Islamic Relief Worldwide (IRW), Save the Children International (SCI) and World Vision International (WVI) in a joint statement.

According to the statement, Afghanistan is currently enduring its worst drought in the past 30 years.

Source:Tolo News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UN’s human rights experts: Taliban’s crackdown on women must end

leila yazdani

Ariana News: Kabul residents express concern over rise in crime

nafiseh yazdani

Afghani Minister says there is no “official border” with Pakistan

anvari

Taliban: Only 10 KM remaining to connect Afghanistan to China

bahramian

Tolo News: UNAMA releases Quarterly report on human rights in Afghanistan

leila yazdani

UNDP: Afghani women bearing brunt of economic-humanitarian crisis

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.