Senior Biden officials to visit Michigan to meet with Muslim community leaders

Shafaqna Enghlish- Senior Biden officials will travel to Michigan on Thursday to meet Muslim and Arab American community leaders, NBC News reported.

A White House official told NBC News on Wednesday that the administration officials traveling to Michigan on Thursday include Steve Benjamin, senior adviser to the president and director of the Office of Public Engagement; Tom Perez, senior adviser and director of the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs; Jon Finer, principal deputy national security adviser; Samantha Power, USAID administrator; Jamie Citron, principal deputy director of the Office of Public Engagement; Dan Kosh, director of the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs; and Mazen Basraw, National Security Council director for partnerships and global engagement.

The meeting with Muslim and Arab American community leaders in Detroit is a White House-driven event. Biden campaign officials are not planning to participate at this time.

Biden has met with leaders who hold various opinions about the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, and White House officials have been in regular contact with Muslim and Arab American leaders in Michigan and nationwide, a White House official said.

Source:NBC News