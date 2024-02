Shafaqna English- Saudi Arabia unveiled the first stealth drone, called ‘Asif’, at the country’s defence industry exhibition.

Shafaqna reported, Akhbar 24 wrote: The stand of the “Sami” Military Industries Company, affiliated to the Saudi General Investment Fund, and the manager of this country announced that the production process of the domestically manufactured drones and its production line have been completed.

