English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 2Middle EastOther News

[Photos] 3rd Najaf International Book Fair in presence of President of Iraq kicks off

0

Shafaqna English- The third edition of the Najaf Ashraf International Book Fair began with the presence of the President of Iraq and the participation of dozens of local and Arabic publications and public and private institutions.

According to Shafaqna, the news website “Shafaq News” of Iraq wrote that the Najaf Ashraf International Book Fair started its third period of activities before noon today (Thursday) with the support and presence of Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, the President of this country and the participation of local and Arabic publications and publishing houses and a number of governmental and private institutions, including the Ministries of Oil and Tourism, Culture and Antiquities, the Iraqi Publishers Union, the Central Bank of this country, the Oil Chamber of Commerce and al-Mustaqbal University.

Source: Shafaqna English

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

[Shafaqna Exclusive Photos] 3rd Najaf Al-Ashraf International Book Fair

parniani

Iran-Iraq signed agreement for next Arbaeen pilgrimage

bahramian

[Historical Photos] Mashhad Al-Kadhimiyyah

parniani

INA: Iraqi Airways announces resumption of Azerbaijan flights

parniani

Flights between Iraq-Malaysia resumed

parniani

AFC: Jordan defeated Iraq and reached quarter finals

rahman samadreza

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.