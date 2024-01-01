[Photos] 3rd Najaf International Book Fair in presence of President of Iraq kicks off

Shafaqna English- The third edition of the Najaf Ashraf International Book Fair began with the presence of the President of Iraq and the participation of dozens of local and Arabic publications and public and private institutions.

According to Shafaqna, the news website “Shafaq News” of Iraq wrote that the Najaf Ashraf International Book Fair started its third period of activities before noon today (Thursday) with the support and presence of Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, the President of this country and the participation of local and Arabic publications and publishing houses and a number of governmental and private institutions, including the Ministries of Oil and Tourism, Culture and Antiquities, the Iraqi Publishers Union, the Central Bank of this country, the Oil Chamber of Commerce and al-Mustaqbal University.

Source: Shafaqna English

www.shafaqna.com