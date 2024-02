Shafaqna English- Today, Thursday (8 February 2024), the President of Iraq, Abdul Latif Rashid, inaugurated the Najaf Al-Ashraf International Book Fair, in its third edition.

According to the Iraqi Shafaqna news agency, the fair will be held from 8 to 18 February at the Najaf Al-Ashraf International Exhibition Centre, near the airport.

Photos by: Ali Salam Al-Momen

Source: Iraq.Shafaqna

www.shafaqna.com