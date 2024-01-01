Shafaq News: Sweden decides to expel Mumika who burned Quran from territory permanently

Shafaqna Enghlish- The Swedish Migration Court has approved the deportation of Salwan Mumika, who burned copies of the Holy Quran more than once in Stockholm, last year, Shafaq News reported.

According to Swedish radio, the Migration Court rejected the appeal filed by Mumika and upheld the Migration Agency’s decision to deport him from the country.

The court explained that Mumika had provided false information about his residence permit application and, therefore, upheld the decision to deport him.

On June 28, 2023, Mumika burned a copy of the Quran under police protection, followed later by similar incidents, sparking outrage in the Arab and Muslim world.

Source: Shafaq News

www.shafaqna.com