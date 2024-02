Shafaqna English- Huge crowds of believers commemorated the noble Prophet’s (PBUH) Mab’ath at the shrine of the Commander of the Faithful, Imam Ali (AS), in the holy city of Najaf.

According to the Iraqi Shafaqna news agency, the upper courtyard was decorated with flowers on the occasion of the Mab’ath of Prophet Mohammad(PBUH), and signs of joy were spread throughout the holy courtyard.

Source: Shafaqna Iraq

www.shafaqna.com