International Shia News Agency
Hillary Clinton: Netanyahu “absolutely needs to go” for handling of Israel’s war on Gaza

Shafaqna Enghlish- The Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “absolutely needs to go” for his handling of Israel’s war on Gaza, the former US Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton said.

“Netanyahu should go. He is not a trustworthy leader. It was on his watch that the [October 7] attack happened,” Clinton told MSNBC. “He needs to go, and if he’s an obstacle to a ceasefire, if he’s an obstacle to exploring what’s to be done the day after, he absolutely needs to go.”

Clinton also defended Israel’s conduct of the war in Gaza.

“What do you do with an aggressor? You have to stop them,” she said.

Source: Middle East Eye  

www.shafaqna.com

