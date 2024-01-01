UNRWA chief : 300,000 people at risk of famine in north Gaza

- Shafaqna English- 300,000 people at risk of famine in north Gaza as Israel has blocked “half” of aid missions there since beginning of year, the head of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, said.
“Since the beginning of the year, half of our mission requests to the north were denied,” he said in a post on X, warning of the “deep pockets of starvation” in the area where famine is imminent.
“Preventing access prevents lifesaving humanitarian aid. With the necessary political will, this can be easily reversed,” he added.
Source: ALJazeera