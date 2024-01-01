Change in Qiblah & Centrality of Kaaba in Islam

Shafaqna English- The change in Qiblah direction presents a significant event in Islamic history. It serves as a reminder of the centrality of the Kaaba in Islamic worship and the unity of the Muslim community. Muslims around the world face the Kaaba in Mecca when performing daily prayers.

The Qiblah has always been a significant aspect of the life of a Muslim. It is the direction that we, as Muslims, face when performing our prayers. It is one of the conditions that must be fulfilled for the obligatory prayer to be valid. If we face the wrong direction, then our act of worship will be invalid and we have to do it all over again.

Facing the Qiblah is also proof of our faith for our beloved Prophet (PBUH). If you were to reflect deeper, you will find that the reason why we face the Qiblah is because that is how the messenger of Allah (PBUH) performs the prayers. As Muslims, we believe that the Prophet (PBUH) is our guide in this life, especially in matters of how to worship Allah (SWT). Hence, we observe from what is said, performed and approved by the Prophet (PBUH).

Change of Qiblah is a Divine Decision

Before the change, Muslims used to face Masjid al-Aqsa in Jerusalem when performing prayers. However, after the revelation of verse 144 of Surah Al-Baqarah in the month of Rajab, 2nd Hijri year, the Qiblah was changed to the Kaaba in Mecca. This change in Qiblah direction is considered a significant event in Islamic history. It has been the subject of much discussion and interpretation among Islamic scholars and theologians.

The change in Qiblah direction is an important event in Islamic history. It is considered a significant aspect of Muslim worship and beliefs. It serves as a reminder of the centrality of the Kaaba in Islamic worship and the unity of the Muslim community. Muslims around the world continue to face the Kaaba in Mecca when performing daily prayers.

Muslims alike view the change in Qiblah direction as a divine decision made by Allah (SWT). They believe that it was revealed to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) through divine inspiration and represents a move towards greater unity and solidarity among the Muslim community. The Kaaba in Mecca became the focal point of worship for all Muslims, symbolizing the centrality of this holy site in Islamic worship.

According to historical accounts, the change in Qiblah direction took place in the Qiblah Mosque during the Zuhr prayer. A notable aspect of this event was the 180-degree turn made during the communal prayer. This turn symbolized the change in direction and demonstrated the power and sovereignty of Allah (SWT).

Change of Direction of the Qiblah

During the thirteen years of his prophetic mission in Mecca the Prophet used to offer his prayers with his face towards ‘Baytul Maqdis’ (Jerusalem) and even after his migration to Medina the Divine order was that ‘Baytul Maqdis’ would continue to be the Qiblah and while offering their prayers the Muslims should also turn their faces to the same Qiblah to which the Jews turned theirs.

This was in itself a sort of collaboration and a means of bringing the two religions -one old and the other new-nearer to each other. But the Jews became panicky on account of the advancement of the Muslims, because their ever-increasing successes went to show that very soon the religion of Islam would spread to the entire Peninsula and the strength and influence of the Jews would come to an end. A few months had yet passed since the migration of the Prophet to Medina when the Jews rose to oppose him.

They, therefore, began indulging in obstructionist activities and hurt the Muslims and their dignified leader in many ways. Amongst other things they put forward the question of offering prayers facing ‘Baytul Maqdis’ and said: “Muhammad claims that his is an independent religion and his law supersedes all previous laws, but he does not yet have an independent ‘qiblah’ and offers his prayers facing the ‘qiblah’ of the Jews”.

This news hurt the Prophet (PBUH). He came out of his house at midnight and looked at the sky. He was awaiting revelation.

Divine command

Exactly in the seventeenth month of migration a mandatory Divine command came that from then onwards the ‘qiblah’ of the Muslims would be the Kaaba and while offering their prayers they should turn their faces to Masjid al-Haram.

In the meantime, an order was revealed to him as contained in the following verse:

Many a time We have seen you turn your face towards heaven. We will make you turn towards a ‘qiblah’ that will please you. (Surah al-Baqarah, 2:144)

It appears from the verses of the Quran that change of qiblah was not due only to the objection of the Jews, but there was also another reason for it. It was that the matter possessed an aspect of test.

The intention was that the true believers and those who were not sincere in their faith should be identified and the Prophet (PBUH) should fully recognize such persons, because the second order, in obedience to which he turned his face towards Masjid al-Haram, while performing prayers, was the sign of faith in the new religion and disobedience and delay is a sign of double-mindedness and hypocrisy. The Quran itself mentions this fact clearly in the following verse:

We decreed your former qiblah only in order that We might know the Prophet’s true adherents and those who were to disown him. It was indeed a hard test, but not for those whom Allah guided. (Surah al-Baqarah, 2:143 )

Other reasons for change of Qiblah

No doubt, there are other reasons also for this change which we find from the history of Islam and from a study of the conditions then prevailing in the Peninsula, for example:

1. The Kaaba, which had been constructed by Prophet Ibrahim (AS), was respected by the entire Arab society. To declare such a place the ‘Qiblah’ ensured satisfaction of the Arabs in general and attracted them towards Islam. And there could be no target sublimer than that the obstinate polytheists who were far behind the caravan of civilization should embrace the true faith, and Islam should spread through them in all parts of the world.

2. There was no hope that the Jews of those days would embrace Islam and it, therefore, appeared necessary that the Muslims should remain at a distance from them, because they indulged in obstructionist activities and wasted the time of the Prophet by putting forward knotty questions, whereby, according to their own thinking, they displayed their knowledge and wisdom. Change of qiblah was one of the manifestations of seeking distance from the Jews, just as fasting on the day of “Ashura” (10th of Muharram) was abolished for that very purpose.

On account of these reasons the Archangel Gabriel came when the Prophet (PBUH) had already performed two rak’ats of noon prayers and communicated to him the Divine command that he should thence forward turn to Masjid al-Haram. In some of the narratives it has been said that the Archangel held the hand of the Prophet (PBUH) and turned him to Masjid al-Haram. Men and women who were present in the mosque followed suit and from that day onwards the Kaaba became the permanent Qiblah of the Muslims.

