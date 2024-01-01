English
UN: War in Sudan could leave over 700,000 children severely malnourished

Shafaqna English– The war in Sudan could leave over 700,000 children severely malnourished this year, according to the United Nations children’s agency UNICEF.

The UNICEF urged the world to stop turning a blind eye to the catastrophe sparked by the 10-month civil war.

“The consequences of the past 300 days means that more than 700,000 children are likely to suffer from the deadliest form of malnutrition this year,” spokesman James Elder told reporters on Friday in Geneva.

“We won’t be able to treat more than 300,000 of them without improved access and additional support,” said Elder, just back from a trip to Sudan. “Tens of thousands will likely die”.

Source:TRT WORLD

