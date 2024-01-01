Election 2024: In the National Assembly, PTI-backed independent candidates won 73 seats, PML-N 48, PP 36, MQM, JUI, IPP 2, 2 seats

Shafaqna English- In Election 2024, the contest between PML-N and PPP is going on while independent candidates supported by Tehreek-e-Insaaf have also won in large numbers.

According to the incomplete and unofficial results, independent candidates supported by PTI won 73 seats, while PML-N won 48 seats, PP won 36 seats, MQM, JUI and IPP won two seats each in the National Assembly.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: National Assembly election results

The results of 25 of the 44 National Assembly seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been received and PTI-backed candidates have contested. Independent candidates nominated by Tehreek Ansaf won 24 seats while JUI could win only one seat NA-28.

Abdul Latif, an independent candidate from NA One Chitral, won by getting 61 thousand 434 votes and Talha Mehmood of JUI failed by getting 42 thousand 987 votes.

Independent candidate Sohail Sultan from NA 4 Swat 3 stood first with 88 thousand 9 votes. AWP candidate Muhammad Salim Khan came second with 20 thousand 890 votes.

Haji Sibghatullah, an independent candidate from NA-5 Deer Bala won with 90 thousand 261 votes. Jamaat-e-Islami’s Sahibzada Tariqullah is second with 48 thousand 63 votes.

In NA-7 Lower Dir, independent candidate Mehboob Shah won with 84 thousand 843 votes and Muhammad Ismail of Jamaat-e-Islami came second with 31 thousand 133 votes.

In NA-14 Mansehra, Sardar Yusuf of PML won with 1 lakh 15 thousand 544 votes and independent candidate Muhammad Saleem Imran came second with 1 lakh 3 thousand votes.

Nawaz Sharif lost

In NA-15 Mansehra, Prince Gutasap Khan, an independent candidate, won by getting 1,500,249 votes, while PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif came second with 80,382 votes.

In Constituency NA-16 Abbottabad, Azad Amdewar Ali Asghar Khan won by getting 1 lakh 4 thousand 993 votes. Murtaza Javed Abbasi of Non-League stood second with 86 thousand 276 votes.

Ali Khan Jadoon, an independent candidate supported by PTI from National Assembly Constituency NA-17 Abbottabad II won by getting 97 thousand 177 votes. In comparison to Ali Khan Jadoon, Mohib Khan of Muslim League-N got 44 thousand 522 votes. Kar stood second.

PTI-backed Asad Qaiser won from N-19 Swabi constituency by getting 115,635 votes. Fazal Ali of JUIF came second with 45,567 votes.

PTI-backed candidate Majid Ali won from NA-21 Mardan constituency. He got 116,049 votes while JUIF candidate Azam Khan came second with 60,373 votes.

Independent candidate supported by PTI won from NA-25 Constituency of Charsadda. Fazal Muhammad Khan won by getting 1 lakh 713 votes. The opposite candidate got 67 thousand 876 votes.

Independent candidate Sajid Khan won from NA-26 Mohmand by getting 41 thousand 489 votes while Muhammad Arif of JUI came second with 19 thousand 930 votes.

Independent candidate Sher Ali Arbab won from NA-31 Peshawar by getting 50 thousand 722 votes. Arbab Alamgir of People’s Party is in the second position with 17 thousand 457 votes.

NA-33 Nowshera independent candidate Syed Shah Ahad Ali Shah won with 93 thousand 429 votes while PTI parliamentarian Parvez Khattak was second with 26 thousand 574 votes.

Independent candidate Yusuf Khan won from NA 36 Hangu by getting 73 thousand 76 votes. JUI’s Obaidullah came second with 34 thousand 324 votes.

Independent candidate Shahid Ahmed Khattak won from NA 38 Kirk by getting 1 lakh 18 thousand 56 votes. JUI’s Shah Abdul Aziz was second with 49 thousand 965 votes.

Islamabad

According to the unofficial and unofficial results from NA-46, Aqeel Khan of Muslim League (N) won by securing 39 thousand 564 votes, while the independent candidate supported by PTI stood second by securing 23 thousand 391 votes and PPP Candidates could get 5 thousand 42 votes.

In Constituency NA-47, PML-N’s Tariq Fazal Chaudhry won with 102502 votes. Shoaib Shaheen, an independent candidate supported by PTI, got 86 thousand 396 votes.

Raja Khurram Nawaz, the nominated independent candidate won from NA-48 Islamabad with 89,699. PTI nominee Ali Bukhari got 59851 votes.

Punjab

From NA-51 Murree-Kum Rawalpindi, Osama Sarwar of PML-N came first with 149 thousand 250 votes. Azad Omid and Latasab Sati supported by Tehreek-e-Insaaf stood second with 113,843 votes.

Independent candidate Aqeel Malik won from NA-54 constituency by getting 85 thousand 912 votes. PTI-backed Udhar Masood stood second with 73,694 votes.

In Rawalpindi Constituency NA-55, the Pakistan Muslim League (N) candidate defeated the PTI-backed independent candidate.

In Constituency NA-56, PML-N’s Hanif Abbasi won with 96649 votes. PTI-backed independent candidate Shehryar Riaz came second with 82,613 votes.

Daniyal Chaudhry of PML-N won from Constituency NA-57 of Rawalpindi by getting 83331 votes. Independent candidate Seembia Chaudhry got 56789 votes.

Bilal Azhar Kayani of PML-N came first with 99 thousand 948 votes from constituency NA 60 Jhelum 1. Independent candidate Hasan Adeel came second with 90 thousand 474 votes.

Raja Basharat rejected the results

Muslim League (N)’s Malik Abrar Ahmed secured 78,542 votes while PTI-backed Muhammad Basharat Raja stood second with 67,101 votes.

After rejecting the results, PTI-backed independent candidate Raja Basharat said in a video statement that according to Form 45, I have won from every polling station while my opponent has been declared successful, with collusion of Form 46. Instead of Form 45 being issued, we went around with Form 45.

He demanded that the Election Commissioner should take notice of this matter and we will not allow our right to be denied.

Muslim League (Q) leader Salik Hussain defeated his paternal aunt and PTI-backed candidate in Gujarat’s NA-64 constituency. Chaudhry Salik Hussain won from NA-64 with 1 lakh 5 thousand 205 votes while PTI supported candidate Qaisara Elahi got 80 thousand 946 votes.

Independent candidate supported by PTI won from NA 121 constituency of Lahore. Independent candidate Waseem Qadir won with 78 thousand 703 votes, while Sheikh Rohail Asghar of Muslim League (N), who is considered a strong candidate, failed with 70 thousand 597 votes.

From Lahore Constituency NA-123, Muslim League (N) President Shehbaz Sharif was declared successful by getting 63 thousand 953 votes, while independent candidate Afzal Azim Pahar got 48 thousand 486 votes.

From NA 128, Aoun Chaudhry of the Stability Pakistan Party (IPP) won with 172 thousand 576 votes. Independent candidate Salman Akram Raja stood second with 159 thousand 24 votes.

Nawaz Sharif, leader of PML-N won from NA-130 constituency of Lahore by getting 1 lakh, 71 thousand 24 votes. PTI-backed candidate Yasmin Rashid secured 1.15 thousand 43 votes and stood second.

Independent candidate supported by PTI was declared successful in constituency NA-168 from Bahawalpur.

Chaudhry Farrukh Altaf of Pakistan Muslim League-N was declared successful in Pindaddan Khan Constituency NA 61 Jhelum by getting 88238 votes. Independent candidate Colonel Shaukat Iqbal Mirza was second with 84215 votes.

National Assembly Constituency NA-127 Atta Tarar of PML-N came first with 9.8 lakh 210 votes. Independent candidate Zaheer Abbas Khokhar was second with 83 thousand 230 votes.

Sindh: National Assembly election results

People’s Party candidates from Sindh have won with a huge majority.

Khalid Lund of PPP won from NA 198 Ghotki by getting 1 lakh 20 thousand 259 votes. Independent candidate Mian Abdul Haq came second with 90629 votes.

In Ghotki Constituency NA-199, the PPP candidate has won a decisive victory. Ali Gohar Khan Meher won by getting 154 thousand 832 votes while Maulana Abdul Qayyum of Jamiat Ulema Islam (F) got 40 thousand 204 votes.

From NA 200 Sukkur 1, Didar Ali of GDA won by getting 41 thousand 911 votes.

People’s Party’s Syed Khurshid Shah won from National Assembly Constituency NA-201 Sukkur by securing 120,219 votes.

In Khairpur Constituency NA-202, PPP’s Nafeesa Shah won with 121,756 votes while GDA’s Syed Ghos Ali Shah trailed behind with 26,745 votes.

NA 212 Mirpurkhas, Manoor Talpur of People’s Party won by getting 1 lakh 21 thousand 972 votes. Independent candidate Ali Nawaz Shah came second with 45321 votes.

Another candidate of People’s Party has defeated the candidate of Muslim League (N) from National Assembly Constituency NA-216 Matiari from Sindh. Makhdoom Jameel Zaman got 124 thousand 536 votes while his opponent Bashir Ahmed got 80 thousand 439 votes.

According to the Election Commission, PPP candidate Sadiq Ali Memon won from NA-225 of Thatta by securing 140,773 votes.

The candidate of the People’s Party won a decisive victory in NA-217 constituency of Tando Al-Hiyar district. Zulfiqar Bachani won with an impressive margin of 115,672 votes, while GDA’s Raheela Magsi came second with 69,234 votes.

Karachi

Ghulam Ali Talpur of PPP won from NA 222 by getting 1 lakh 13 thousand 916 votes. Mir Hussain Bakhsh of GDA came second with 67010 votes.

Jam Abdul Kareem of PPP won from NA 229 Malir in Karachi by getting 55732 votes. Qadir Bakhsh of PML-N came second with 21841 votes.

Agha Rafiullah of PPP won from NA 230 by getting 32099 votes. Independent candidate Masroor Ali Sial came second with 23370 votes.

In Constituency NA 231 Malir, Abdul Hakeem Baloch of People’s Party came first with 43 thousand 634 votes while independent candidate Khalid Mehmood came second with 2 thousand 487 votes.

Asia Ishaq of MQM Pakistan won from NA 232 by getting 88 thousand 260 votes. Independent candidate Adeel Ahmed came second with 66574 votes.

NA-233 Korangi MQM’s Javed Hanif won by getting 1 lakh 3 thousand 967 votes while independent candidate Mohammad Haris got 58753 votes.

In NA-236 Karachi East, Hasan Sabir of MQM won with 38871 votes. Muzamil Qureshi of PPP came second with 32231 votes.

In NA 240 Karachi South, PPP Senator Saleem Mandviwala was defeated. Arshad Dohra NA of MQM won by getting 240 to 30573 votes. Salim Mandviwala got 17091 votes and independent candidate Ramzan Ghanchi got 27318 votes.

MQM’s Farooq Sattar won from NA-244 by getting 20048 votes and independent candidate Aftab Jahangir came second with 14073 votes.

Balochistan: National Assembly

Sardar Akhtar Mengal, head of Balochistan National Party (BNP) Mengal from National Assembly Constituency NA-261 from Balochistan won by getting 3 thousand 404 votes from National Assembly Constituency NA-261 Kalat. Sardar Sanaullah Khan Zehri of People’s Party came second with 2871 votes.

