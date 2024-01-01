English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Other News

Doha Meeting on Afghanistan to be held on February 18-19

0

Shafaqna English–The Doha Meeting on Afghanistan under the auspices of UN Secretary General will be held on February 18-19, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov, who also serves as director of the Foreign Ministry’s Second Asian Department, told TASS.

“[The meeting will take place] on February 18-19 in Doha,” he said in response to a corresponding question. The diplomat also added that he would represent Russia at the meeting.

Kabulov pointed out that the Russian side “will lead its partners to the right line of behavior” at the upcoming meeting.

Source: TASS

Related posts

NGO’s warn of adverse effects of lack of rainfall-worsening weather conditions in Afghanistan

nafiseh yazdani

UN’s human rights experts: Taliban’s crackdown on women must end

leila yazdani

Ariana News: Kabul residents express concern over rise in crime

nafiseh yazdani

Afghani Minister says there is no “official border” with Pakistan

anvari

Taliban: Only 10 KM remaining to connect Afghanistan to China

bahramian

Tolo News: UNAMA releases Quarterly report on human rights in Afghanistan

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.