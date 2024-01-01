Doha Meeting on Afghanistan to be held on February 18-19

Shafaqna English–The Doha Meeting on Afghanistan under the auspices of UN Secretary General will be held on February 18-19, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov, who also serves as director of the Foreign Ministry’s Second Asian Department, told TASS.
“[The meeting will take place] on February 18-19 in Doha,” he said in response to a corresponding question. The diplomat also added that he would represent Russia at the meeting.
Kabulov pointed out that the Russian side “will lead its partners to the right line of behavior” at the upcoming meeting.