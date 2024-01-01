The News: Action and prevention of panic attacks

Shafaqna Science- Terrible heart palpitations, flushed face, difficulty breathing and a sense of impending doom are all common manifestations of panic attacks. Holidaying with friends is supposed to be fun, but it can be hard to relax when you are constantly worrying about having a panic attack.

As per Psychologist Greta Hirsch, PhD, who serves as the clinical director for the Ross Centre for Anxiety and Related Disorders in Washington, DC, panic attacks can differ among individuals but generally have the potential to be treated effectively. Hirsch explained that individual reactions to a situation can vary significantly. Some individuals may encounter severe heart palpitations, while others may experience facial flushing and difficulty breathing.

Individuals experiencing panic attacks are taught during therapy to employ positive coping statements as a means to combat detrimental self-dialogue.

Keeping a journal can serve as a helpful instrument in helping individuals identify their moments of anxiety and jotting down uplifting phrases that they can mentally reaffirm when encountering a panic attack.

For instance, as expressed by Hirsch, you may have the following thought: This situation doesn t appear satisfactory, but I can still tolerate it. I can endure and navigate through this situation.

If you find yourself in a state of distress, your initial impulse might be to promptly resolve your panic attack, particularly if you feel overwhelmed and apprehensive about losing command.

According to Health, Hirsch suggests that instead of trying to resist or escape, it is advisable to let your body naturally react to your sensations without any resistance.

Source: The News

