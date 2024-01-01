25,000 Palestinians perform Friday prayer in Al-Aqsa Mosque

Shafaqna English- 25,000 Palestinians held Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem, as Israeli police banned the entry of hundreds of people into the holy site.

The Islamic Endowments Department affirmed that 25,000 worshipers were allowed in as Israeli police continue to besiege the Old Citry for the fifth consecutive month.

Ahead of the Friday prayer, the Israeli police blocked several roads leading to the Old City of Jerusalem and hindered the movement of Palestinian citizens.

However, dozens of youths managed to perform Friday prayer in the Ras al-Amoud neighborhood near Aqsa.

Earlier on Friday, hundreds of Jerusalemites performed the Fajr prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque despite the Israeli security restrictions at its gates.

A group of Jerusalemite campaigners and activists earlier called for performing the Great Fajr prayer on Friday at Al-Aqsa Mosque’s courtyards and staying at the holy site to demand lifting the siege imposed on it.

