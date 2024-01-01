English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

25,000 Palestinians perform Friday prayer in Al-Aqsa Mosque

0
https://english.palinfo.com/news/2024/02/09/314080/

Shafaqna English- 25,000 Palestinians held Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem, as Israeli police banned the entry of hundreds of people into the holy site.

The Islamic Endowments Department affirmed that 25,000 worshipers were allowed in as Israeli police continue to besiege the Old Citry for the fifth consecutive month.

Ahead of the Friday prayer, the Israeli police blocked several roads leading to the Old City of Jerusalem and hindered the movement of Palestinian citizens.

However, dozens of youths managed to perform Friday prayer in the Ras al-Amoud neighborhood near Aqsa.

Earlier on Friday, hundreds of Jerusalemites performed the Fajr prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque despite the Israeli security restrictions at its gates.

A group of Jerusalemite campaigners and activists earlier called for performing the Great Fajr prayer on Friday at Al-Aqsa Mosque’s courtyards and staying at the holy site to demand lifting the siege imposed on it.

Sources: Palestinian Information Center

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

USA: Friday Prayer-Sermon at IHW on 9 February 2024

nasibeh yazdani

Change in Qiblah & Centrality of Kaaba in Islam

leila yazdani

UNRWA’s Chief: 300,000 people at risk of famine in north Gaza

leila yazdani

Hillary Clinton: Netanyahu “absolutely needs to go”

leila yazdani

NBC News: Biden is drawing up options for recognition of Palestinian state

leila yazdani

Al-Jazeera: Hamas’s counterproposal for Gaza truce

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.