Shafaqna top news stories (9 February 2024)

Other NewsShafaqna top news stories (9 February 2024) February 9, 2024 | 8:36 PMFebruary 9, 2024 | 8:38 PM0 Shafaqna English top news stories on 9 February 2024: [Video] Me’raj – Awakening the Spirit USA: Friday Prayer-Sermon at IECOC on 9 February 2024 [Video] [Video] Friday Prayer-Sermon at Hamburg Islamic Center on 9 February 2024 AL Jazeera: At least five killed in protest over mosque demolition in… Doha Meeting on Afghanistan to be held in Doha on February 18-19 The News: Action and prevention of panic attacks Eating lobster, crayfish and snails: Permissible? Quran graph: “And indeed you possess a great character” Election 2024: In the National Assembly, PTI-backed independent candidates won 73 seats,… UN: War in Sudan could leave over 700,000 children severely malnourished USA: Friday Prayer-Sermon at IHW on 9 February 2024