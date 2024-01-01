English
Al Jazeera: At least five killed in protest over mosque demolition in India

Shafaqna English- Authorities in Uttarakhand state’s Haldwani town in north India bulldoze a mosque and religious school, triggering anger among the residents. At least five people have been killed and dozens others injured during a protest, Al Jazeera reported.

Municipal authorities in Haldwani town in the northern state of Uttarakhand bulldozed the buildings on Thursday, saying they had been built without permission.

A top police official in Uttarakhand on Friday told The Indian Express newspaper five people were killed in the protest, but did not identify them. Dozens of others, including police officers, were wounded and are being treated in various hospitals of the city. But residents said the mosque and the school in Haldwani’s Banphoolpura area were nearly two decades old and had been unfairly targeted, despite a court hearing on the matter scheduled on February 14.

Sources: AL Jazeera

www.shafaqna.com

