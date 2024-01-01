English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 2Other NewsShia islamShia MediaShia OrganizationsVideos

[Video] Me’raj – Awakening the Spirit

0

Shafaqna EnglishSICM Mahfil Ali presented another live broadcast and welcomed Sadaf Ali to celebrate the event of Me’raj with a talk entitled “Me’raj – Awakening the Spirit”.

Speaker:

Sadaf attended Jamia tul Zahra in Qum, before completing her Masters at the Al Mahdi Institute in Birmingham. She has worked for a number of public and not for profit organisations building engagement with Muslim women and young people – including the delivery of leadership training courses.

In her spare time she dabbles in art and poetry and recently set up Hayya Fitness; a Modest Activewear company. She also runs Hayya Adventures which aims to encourage safe spaces and opportunities for Muslim women to engage in active pursuits not always inviting or easily accessible.

www.shafaqna.com

Read more from Shafaqna:

 

[Video] Apartheid Then & Now: South Africa, Israel and the ICJ

Related posts

Hamburg Islamic Center: Mab’ath Celebration [Video]

parniani

[Video] Eid Mab’ath Program at Afghan Canadian Islamic Community

parniani

[Video] HICTV: Special programme for Meraj Night-Mab’ath Day

parniani

[Video] Hyderi Islamic Centre: Mab’ath of the Holy Prophet (PBUH)

parniani

MYC Media: Commemorating the Death of Imam Musa al-Kadhim (AS) [Video]

parniani

London: Imam Khoei Islamic Centre – Remembering Imam Musa al-Kadhim (AS) [Video]

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.