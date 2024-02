[Video] Me’raj – Awakening the Spirit

Shafaqna English– SICM Mahfil Ali presented another live broadcast and welcomed Sadaf Ali to celebrate the event of Me’raj with a talk entitled “Me’raj – Awakening the Spirit”.

Speaker:

Sadaf attended Jamia tul Zahra in Qum, before completing her Masters at the Al Mahdi Institute in Birmingham. She has worked for a number of public and not for profit organisations building engagement with Muslim women and young people – including the delivery of leadership training courses.

In her spare time she dabbles in art and poetry and recently set up Hayya Fitness; a Modest Activewear company. She also runs Hayya Adventures which aims to encourage safe spaces and opportunities for Muslim women to engage in active pursuits not always inviting or easily accessible.

www.shafaqna.com