Yazidi Social Council: Al-Abbas (AS) Shrine has a great role in providing support to Yazidi component

Shafaqna English- The chairman of the Yazidi Social Council, Omar Elias Ali, stressed that the Al-Abbas(AS)’s holy shrine had a great role in providing support and attention to the Yazidi component.

This came during the opening events of the second prophet of mercy cultural festival, which is held by the public relations department at the holy shrine, represented by the University and School Relations Division, as part of the national Al-Kafeel Youth Project at the University of Mosul.

“The Al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine had a great role in providing support, attention and assistance to the Yazidi component, and to identify the problems he was subjected to and the crimes committed against him by ISIS criminal gangs,” Ali said.

Sources: AlKafeel

