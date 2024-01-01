English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeaturedOther NewsShia Organizations

Yazidi Social Council: Al-Abbas (AS) Shrine has a great role in providing support to Yazidi component

0

Shafaqna English- The chairman of the Yazidi Social Council, Omar Elias Ali, stressed that the Al-Abbas(AS)’s holy shrine had a great role in providing support and attention to the Yazidi component.

This came during the opening events of the second prophet of mercy cultural festival, which is held by the public relations department at the holy shrine, represented by the University and School Relations Division, as part of the national Al-Kafeel Youth Project at the University of Mosul.

“The Al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine had a great role in providing support, attention and assistance to the Yazidi component, and to identify the problems he was subjected to and the crimes committed against him by ISIS criminal gangs,” Ali said.

Sources: AlKafeel

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Pope’s visit to Iraqi Ziggurat to hold inter-religious prayer service

asadian

Baghdad-Erbil agreement on the Yazidi region of Sinjar

asadian

Ammar Hakim emphasizes approval of a special law for women rescued from ISIS

asadian

Barham Salih: The perpetrators of kidnapping and captivity should not be subject to any public or private amnesty

asadian

Ammar Al-Hakim to Yazidis: AU fidelity to homeland is the best response to ISIS terrorism

asadian

Al-Karbalaey to Yazidi women: You should look up to the family of Imam Hussain during their captivity

Yahya

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.