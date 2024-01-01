Pakistan elections: Khan-Sharif claim win

Shafaqna English- Both Imran Khan and his main rival, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif declare victory in the election in Pakistan.

Zulfi Bukhari, Imran Khan’s close aide and media adviser, says the PTI will soon announce the party banner it will ask independents to join.

In Pakistan, independent candidates cannot form a government on their own and need to join a party. They can nominate affiliation to any party within 72 hours of victory.

The election was marred by violence by armed groups and a widely criticised suspension of mobile phone services that prompted accusations of “political engineering”.

Sources: AL Jazeera

www.shafaqna.com