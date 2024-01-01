MEE: British media is rife with anti-Muslim theories

Shafaqna English- British media is rife with anti-Muslim conspiracy theories. Television presenters and guests have learned they can spout Islamophobic nonsense with impunity, Middle East Eye reported.

Tropes about Muslims being oppressors, bombers and rapists are frequently found on the opinion pages of mainly right-wing newspapers and magazines. The introduction of two right-wing channels has now made such views screen fodder. The assumption that broadcasting had a stricter set of rules, one that would never allow any racial or religious group to be targeted so brazenly, was clearly wrong.

Many share this frustration in the wake of British TV presenter Julia Hartley-Brewer’s recent tirade against Palestinian politician Mustafa Barghouti. Brewer used a crude generalisation when berating the veteran diplomat, saying her Arab guest was “not used to women talking”.

Just two weeks earlier, her TalkTV colleague Piers Morgan said the reason so many women were becoming Muslim these days was because they “want to be oppressed”.

In fact, the right-wing news echo chamber has found in the suffering of Palestinians an opportunity to promote anti-Muslim conspiracy theories. which, if said about any other community, would no doubt catch the attention of Ofcom, the UK’s communications regulator.

These include conspiracy theories such as “Muslim voters are organising the Labour Party” and the party must “bow at the knee” to this constituency.

Sources: Middle East Eye

