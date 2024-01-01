Turkiye targets $60 billion tourism revenue in 2024

Shafaqna English- Turkiye aims to achieve tourism revenues of USD 60 billion in 2024, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

Speaking at a gathering in the province of Antalya in southern Turkiye, Erdogan noted that this province hosted 16 million tourists out of more than 57 million who visited the country in 2023. He emphasized that Turkiye’s goal for 2024 is to welcome 60 million tourists and generate tourism revenues of USD 60 billion.

According to the Turkish Statistical Institute’s data published in January, Turkiye welcomed 57,077,440 tourists in 2023, marking a 16.9 percent increase in tourism income compared to 2022, totaling USD 54,315,542,000.

Sources: Qatar News Agency

