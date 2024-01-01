SPA: Ambitious technology and digital infrastructure development plans of Persian Gulf countries

Shafaqna English- In a speech at the 7th Indian Ocean Conference, Secretary General of the GCC Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi emphasized the ambitious development plans of the Persian Gulf Arab states, particularly in the areas of technology and digital infrastructure.

During his speech, he also explored the economic and trade connections between the Persian Gulf Arab states and members of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), emphasizing the strategic significance of the Indian Ocean region for the GCC.

He emphasized the advancements made by GCC in key areas of the Indian Ocean region, including sustainable energy and digital infrastructure. Additionally, Albudaiwi highlighted the potential for regional collaboration that these sectors can exemplify. Regarding the matter, he also emphasized the importance of fuel and mineral oils, which account for 72.3% of the exports from the GCC region to IORA nations, reaching a total valuation of $215 billion.

Source: SPA

www.shafaqna.com