Al Forat: Attendance of 6 archaeologist teams for excavation in Dhi Qar, Iraq

Al Forat News mentioned: The Department of Antiquities in Dhi Qar Province in southern Iraq has announced that soon 6 international teams will come to the province for excavation in the historical areas of Dhi Qar.

Salah Al-Rimaydh, the director of the Department of Antiquities in Dhi Qar, said that from late this month until the end of next month, 6 international teams will come to Dhi Qar for excavation in the historical areas to complement the work of previous teams.

He added that these teams will come from Italy, France, the United States, and Britain to excavate in prominent historical areas including Uruk, Larsa, Girsu, Tell Zargul, and Urudu, in central and northern Dhi Qar.

Dhi Qar has about 1,200 archaeological sites, most of which belong to civilizations such as Sumerian, Akkadian, Babylonian, Achaemenid, Parthian, Sasanian, and Islamic periods.

This province is one of the richest provinces in Iraq in terms of important archaeological sites and is home to the birthplace of Abraham, the Ziggurat of Ur, the Royal Cemetery, the Palace of Shulgi, and the Temple of the Red Ox.

Source: Alforat

