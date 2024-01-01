Sources: Volcano eruption in Iceland

Shafaqna English- Iceland’s volcanic system has erupted Thursday for the third time since December, posing a potential threat to the famous Blue Lagoon hot springs.

The eruption, which began at around 6am GMT, has already had an impact on local infrastructure, destroying a pipeline responsible for supplying hot water to a large number of people, estimated to be around 1,000. According to the Icelandic Met Office, volcanic activity has created a 3000 metre fissure that stretches from Sundhn k to Stóra-Scógfell. The eruption resulted in plumes reaching a height of 3000 metres.

Since November the nearby town of Grindavik has been empty due to the eruptions. These eruptions have destroyed roads, power lines and created dangerous fissures in the ground.

Reports suggest that the size of the eruption has decreased, but this latest burst of volcanic activity indicates an escalation of eruptions that experts believe will continue.

Source: INA

