Pakistan urges UN to help protect Islamic sites after mosque demolition in India

Shafaqna English- Pakistani mission has drawn United Nations’ attention to last week’s “brazen” demolition of the centuries-old Akhonji mosque in New Delhi, and called for the UN intervention to protect Islamic sites in India.

Pakistan has also warned that human security is not possible without allowing the people to exercise their fundamental right to self-determination, like those struggling for freedom in Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Pakistan’s Representative to the UN, Ambassador Munir Akram, in a letter to the UN Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), said that the demolition of the Akhonji mosque “marks another highly disturbing chapter in an alarming campaign targeting Islamic sites and heritage in India”.

