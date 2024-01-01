Karbala: Palestinian minister visits Imam Hussain (AS) holy shrine [Photos]

Shafaqna English- The members of the International Sufi Conference and a group of Sunnis, including the Palestinian Minister of Awqaf and Religious Affairs, expressed their happiness from visiting the holy shrine of Imam Hussain (peace be upon him).

According to Shafaqna, Non News Agency wrote: after this pilgrimage, Palestinian Minister of Awqaf and Religious Affairs, Sheikh Hatem Al-Bakri, said: “this is the first time that we are visiting the shrine of Imam Hussein (AS). This sacred threshold and Imam Hussain (peace be upon him) are an example in the history of Islam because he is the grandson of the Prophet (PBUH) and the son of Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib (AS), and this case in the family of the Prophet, the position of the Prophet and the formative state has a lot of values in the life of Muslims.

He added: We honor and sanctify Imam Hussain (AS). He is a great instance of dissatisfaction with injustice and oppressors and is an example that has been copied in many historical cases to create rays of hope in the Islamic Ummah and end their pains.

Al-Bakri added: Imam Hussain and Ahl al-Bayt (AS) are one part of our faith and will remain so by God’s permission.

On the sidelines of this pilgrimage, Sheikh Bakr al-Rifa’i, the Sunni Mufti of Baalbek, Lebanon, praised activities of the holy thresholds of Iraq and said: “your work is different, and we have observed your works in Iraq, Lebanon, and Syria. This issue indicates the special civilized attitude of the Holy Thresholds of Karbala. You have activities in different fields and we support you too. This reputation and image must be expanded.

Source: fa.shafaqna

www.shafaqna.com