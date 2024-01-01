English
Al-Sudani: Iraq is on the right path of development

Shafaqna English- The Prime Minister of Iraq Announces Investment Opportunities in Subway Projects.

Al Forat News stated: Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani, the Prime Minister of Iraq, announced in a ceremony attended by several parliamentarians, ministers, ambassadors, and diplomatic representatives, the opening of investment opportunities for implementing the Baghdad metro and the high-speed train project between Karbala and Najaf.

According to Al-Furat News, the Prime Minister of Iraq, in his speech at this ceremony, talked about the Baghdad subway project, stating that the Baghdad subway project have been included in the city’s plans and budget for decades, and extensive research conducted in this regard, but it have not practically implemented.

He continued: We emphasize the implementation of the government’s desires and visions in the development and public transportation sector as one of the most important means that facilitate transportation, as these projects are environmentally friendly.

The Prime Minister of Iraq also referred to the launch of the Najaf and Karbala train project as the second investment opportunity, which  has discussed for years regarding the transportation crisis between these two cities, witnessing millions of pilgrims on various occasions.

Source: AlForat

