Saudi Arabia: More than 8.5 million Iftar meals to be distributed to worshippers at Prophet’s Mosque

Shafaqna English- More than 8.5 million Iftar meals are anticipated to be distributed to worshippers at Prophet’s Mosque.

Authorities in charge of the Prophet’s Mosque, Islam’s second holiest site in the Saudi city of Medina, are well-prepared to receive worshippers expected to flock in large numbers to the place during the holy month of Ramadan.

Some 2.5 million bottles of Zamzam water will also be given away at the Prophet’s Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan.

Moreover, the mosque will be fitted with 18,000 containers of Zamzam.

Sources: Gulf News

www.shafaqna.com