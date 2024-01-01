Muslims distribute copies of the Quran in Netherlands

Shafaqna English– Muslims in the Netherlands distribute copies of the Quran with Dutch translation in an event called the “Don’t Burn, Read” event.

In Arnhem, located in the eastern part of the Netherlands, six Mosque leaders organized the event at Jansplein Square, where far-right Leader Edwin Wagensveld attempted to burn a copy of the Quran on Jan 13.

At the event, free Dutch-translated copies of the Quran and brochures explaining Islam were distributed to passers-by.

Galip Aydemir, president of the Arnhem Türkiyem Mosque Foundation affiliated with the Dutch Diyanet Foundation, told Anadolu that they aim to convey to the people why Islam and the Quran are sacred for Muslims.

He expressed a desire for unity and solidarity among the people of Arnhem, saying: “Let the Quran and all sacred texts not be burned, but read.”

Source: Anadolu Agency