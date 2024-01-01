[Video] Commentary of the Holy Quran 3:133

Shafaqna English | by Ayatollah Seyyed Kamal Faqih Imani : Commentary of Surah Aal-e-Imran (3:133)

In The Name of Allah, The Beneficent, The Merciful

“And hasten towards forgiveness from your Lord, and a Garden whose width is (as) the heavens and the earth, prepared for the pious ones.”

The Holy Quran (3:133)

A Race on the Path of Felicity

Following to the former Verses, which threatened the wrong doers to the punishment of Fire and encouraged the good doers to the grace and mercy of Allah (SWT), in this Verse the effort and endeavour of the good doers is likened to a spiritual race the goal of which is the forgiveness of Allah (SWT) and the eternal blessings in Heaven. It says:

“And hasten towards forgiveness from your Lord …”

Since attaining any spiritual rank is not possible without being purified from sins by God’s forgiveness, the goal of this spiritual race firstly is forgiveness and secondly is Heaven:

“… and a Garden whose width is (as) the heavens and the earth …”

Then, at the end of the verse, it clearly declares that this Heaven, with its wonderful splendour, has already been prepared for the pious ones. It says:

“….prepared for the pious ones!