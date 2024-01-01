Quantification of the South Asian region in the climate context

Comprising eight nations and a quarter of the world’s population, South Asia grapples with various issues in academic discourse, yet climate change often receives less attention despite its potentially catastrophic consequences. Quantifying the region’s climate context reveals complex dynamics, with factors like sensitivity, vulnerability, and adaptive capacity shaping its climate risk profile. This complexity contributes to South Asia’s high ranking on the Climate Risk Index and its status as home to the majority of the world’s most polluted cities.

Notably, South Asia’s northern region boasts significant glaciated areas, second only to the Polar Regions, exacerbating climate-related challenges such as flash floods. Siachen, the world’s highest conflict zone, further intensifies these issues. Transitioning Siachen from a “glacier of war” to a “glacier of peace” through joint climate action underscores the region’s potential for cooperation and innovation.

Youth in South Asia, comprising a significant portion of the population, grapple with ecological anxiety amidst a lack of climate literacy. Many view climate action as an elitist concern, prioritizing immediate needs over long-term environmental sustainability.

Addressing climate change demands comprehensive strategies at both state and societal levels. While advanced countries prioritize climate action in political agendas, the Global South often overlooks environmental concerns in electoral politics. Societal awareness and sustainable practices are lacking, highlighting the need for climate securitization to elevate climate change as a security issue.

Effective solutions require a regional framework, transcending isolationist approaches. Projects like Pakistan’s Living Indus and Bhutan’s negative emissions showcase individual successes, yet collective initiatives like a “South Asian Environmental Charter” are essential for regional cooperation. Multilateralism, regional connectivity, and indigenous knowledge must inform data-driven solutions aimed at fostering environmental resilience.

Embracing a forward-thinking mindset, South Asian leadership can seize the crisis of climate change as an opportunity to prioritize peace with nature. Incorporating environmental considerations into national constitutions and ministries, alongside technology-driven solutions, ensures a sustainable future for generations to come.

