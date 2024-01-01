English
International Shia News Agency
CultureFeatured 2Middle East

Noon News Agency: Iraq issued stamp in support of Palestinian women

0

SHAFAQNA – The Ministry of Communications of Iraq announced today (Monday 12 Feb. 2024) that stamp of “Baghdad, Capital of Arab Women” has been issued in support of Palestinian women in the Gaza Strip.

According to Shafaqna, Noon News Agency wrote: The Ministry of Communications of Iraq announced in a statement: “Under the direction of the Minister of Communications, the Iraqi Telecommunication and Post Company issued 20,000 stamps of “Baghdad, Capital of Arab women” that represent Iraqi women’s support for Palestinian women in the Gaza Strip.”

Moreover, the statement of the Ministry of Communications of Iraq states: This stamp will be marketed from tomorrow (Tuesday) across the post offices in the capital of Iraq and other provinces in this country.

Source: fa.shafaqna

www.shafaqna.com

 

Related posts

[Historical Photos] Mashhad Al-Kadhimiyyah

parniani

Israeli aggression on Gaza casting catastrophic shadows on Palestinian women

leila yazdani

Baghdad: Commemoration of “Shahid Hakim” in the presence of Iraqi officials + [Photos]

parniani

Syrian plane landed in Baghdad to ensure safety protocol

parniani

Israeli army detains 142 Palestinian female prisoners in Gaza

leila yazdani

Iraq: USA’s Erbil military base attacked by drone

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.