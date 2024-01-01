Noon News Agency: Iraq issued stamp in support of Palestinian women

SHAFAQNA – The Ministry of Communications of Iraq announced today (Monday 12 Feb. 2024) that stamp of “Baghdad, Capital of Arab Women” has been issued in support of Palestinian women in the Gaza Strip.

According to Shafaqna, Noon News Agency wrote: The Ministry of Communications of Iraq announced in a statement: “Under the direction of the Minister of Communications, the Iraqi Telecommunication and Post Company issued 20,000 stamps of “Baghdad, Capital of Arab women” that represent Iraqi women’s support for Palestinian women in the Gaza Strip.”

Moreover, the statement of the Ministry of Communications of Iraq states: This stamp will be marketed from tomorrow (Tuesday) across the post offices in the capital of Iraq and other provinces in this country.

