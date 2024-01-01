CAFA Women’s Futsal 2024: Iran Beats Tajikistan to Clinch the Title

Shafaqna English- According to Tasnim, in the 2024 CAFA Women’s Futsal Championship, Iran emerged victorious with a resounding 9-0 win over Tajikistan on Sunday (11 Feb. 2024), securing their third championship title.

Sara Shirbeigi from Iran was selected as ‘the Player of the Match’ award. Iran had emerged victorious over Uzbekistan 5-1, Kyrgyzstan 11-0, and Turkmenistan 9-0 in the matches preceding this one.

The third installment of the CAFA Women’s Futsal Championship, the yearly global futsal tournament overseen by CAFA focusing on women’s futsal teams from Central Asia, took place in Dushanbe, Tajikistan from February 2 to 12.

Source: Tasnim

