Shafaqna English- Afghans complained about the surge of unemployment in Afghanistan and asked the government to address the problem, Tolo News reported.

Officials said that over 100,000 people have been employed in different positions of government administrations.

“The Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs has provided employment opportunities for 110,000 youth since the start of current year [1402].

Sources: Tolo News



