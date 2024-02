Shafaqna English- Bonyadifar has been selected as the referee for the 2023-24 AFC Champions League Round of 16 game, Japan’s Ventforet Kofu against South Korea’s Ulsan Hyundai, reported by Tasnim.

The February 21st match will take place at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo. Bonyadifar will receive assistance from Saeed Qassemi and Alireza Ildorom, both of whom are Iranians. The referee from Malaysia serves as the fourth official.

Source: Tasnim

