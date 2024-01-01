Kuwait: The Grand Mosque is architectural landmark

Shafaqna English- The Grand Mosque situated in the heart of the Kuwaiti capital is a distinguished Islamic artistic shapes.

Skilled architects joined hands to build the large Mosque in response to an order by the late Emir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. Construction started in 1979, and the Mosque was inaugurated in 1986. It is one of the largest Mosques in Kuwait, occupying a 45,000-square-meter land plot opposite the Seif Palace.

It includes 20,000 uncovered spaces with water canals and green and tree-shaded patches. It can accommodate 70,000 people. The mosque includes three prayer halls: the main hall, the daily one, and the women’s section, in addition to the Emiri Hall, said Ali Shedad, the Mosque’s Director, in an interview with Kuwait News Agency (KUNA). A huge dome is in the center of the 10,000 people’s capacity. It is 43 meters above the ground. There is a dome in its center, adorned with Allah’s Husna names in Kufi calligraphy and blended with the Quranic Verses spanning 80 meters.

