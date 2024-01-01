Africa Cup of Nations: Ivory Coast Beats Nigeria for the Title

Shafaqna English- As per Mehr News agency, Ivory Coast clinched their third Africa Cup of Nations title by defeating Nigeria 2-1 in the final match.

Franck Kessie and Sebastien Haller scored for the home team following Nigeria’s first half advantage, thanks to Player of the Tournament William Troost-Ekong.

Seko Fofana and Serge Aurier were also part of the Ivory Coast team in the final on Sunday (11 Feb. 2024), with Victor Osimhen, who was crowned the 2023 African Footballer of the Year, ending up on the losing team.

These two teams had previously faced each other in the tournament, with Nigeria emerging victorious 1-0 during the group stage. It was Côte d’Ivoire’s third title after victories in 1992 and 2015, both of which came on penalties.

Source: Mehr News

