AFC.com: Rezaeian one of the players to watch in the quarter finals

Shafaqna English- According to a report by Tasnim, as the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 draws to a close, the focus swiftly transitions to club football, where 16 teams from various parts of the continent will compete over the next two weeks to secure spots in the quarter finals of the AFC Champions League 2023-24.

In the Round of 16 (West), there will be exciting matches featuring four clubs from Saudi Arabia, two from Uzbekistan, one from the United Arab Emirates, and one from Iran. The encounters promise to be thrilling.

The AFC.com examines the important players who may influence the results of the upcoming clashes, with one of them being Ramin Rezaeian, a winger from Sepahan.

Rezaeian remains Sepahan’s leading goal scorer with four goals in the AFC Champions League 2023-24. He additionally holds the second-highest number of chances created (17) and successful crosses (16) out of all defenders participating in the competition.

Source: Tasnim

www.shafaqna.com

