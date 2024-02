Shafaqna English- According to Fars News Agency, Fabrizio Romano claimed that Inter Milan even scheduled medical tests for Mehdi Taremi to join the Italian team in the summer without any obstacles.

Verbal agreement between Taremi and Inter was made last month. It is planned to add Iran’s national team striker to the Nerazzurri squad on a 2-year contract plus one-year extension.

Source: Fars News

