Tolo News: USA-UN reiterate call for education of girls in Afghanistan

Shafaqna English- UNAMA, the USA’s Embassy in Afghanistan and OCHA reiterated their support for women and girls’ education in Afghanistan on the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, Tolo News reported.

The UN’s mission in Afghanistan in an X post said that the entire world is backing women and girls in Afghanistan.

“On International Day of Women in Science and every day, we stand with Afghan women and girls as they strive for education, including in the sciences, to tackle both national and global challenges,” Wrote UNAMA, quoting Roza Otunbayeva, Head of UNAMA.

“Until when must we stay at home like this? We should be allowed to get an education. If the situation remains the same, we will have an uneducated generation,” said Yalda, a university student.

Sources: Tolo News

