English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 2Other News

Tolo News: USA-UN reiterate call for education of girls in Afghanistan

0

Shafaqna English- UNAMA, the USA’s Embassy in Afghanistan and OCHA reiterated their support for women and girls’ education in Afghanistan on the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, Tolo News reported.

The UN’s mission in Afghanistan in an X post said that the entire world is backing women and girls in Afghanistan.

“On International Day of Women in Science and every day, we stand with Afghan women and girls as they strive for education, including in the sciences, to tackle both national and global challenges,” Wrote UNAMA, quoting Roza Otunbayeva, Head of UNAMA.

“Until when must we stay at home like this? We should be allowed to get an education. If the situation remains the same, we will have an uneducated generation,” said Yalda, a university student.

Sources: Tolo News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Afghanistan: Doctors raise concerns about children’s excessive use of smartphones

nafiseh yazdani

UN: Daesh attacks decreased in Afghanistan but can pose threat to region

leila yazdani

Tolo News: Afghans complain of rising Unemployment

nafiseh yazdani

Doha Meeting on Afghanistan to be held on February 18-19

nasibeh yazdani

NGO’s warn of adverse effects of lack of rainfall-worsening weather conditions in Afghanistan

nafiseh yazdani

UN’s human rights experts: Taliban’s crackdown on women must end

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.