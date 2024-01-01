Iran’s Ghayedi in the Asian Cup Team

Shafaqna English- As per the report by Fars News Agency, Mehdi Ghayedi stood out as Iran’s sole inclusion in the official Asian Cup Team of the Tournament.

Qatar, which successfully won the championship, boasts the highest number of players in the Tournament’s Team, with a total of four representatives. Jordan has 2 players, while South Korea, Australia, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq possess only one player each within this team.

Team of the Tournament is as follows:

Goalkeeper: Meshaal Barsham (Qatar)

Defenders: Lucas Mendes (Qatar) – Ali Albulayhi (Saudi Arabia) – Abdallah Nasib (Jordan)

Midfielders: Lee Kang-in (South Korea) – Hassan Al-Haydos (Qatar) – Craig Goodwin (Australia) – Mehdi Ghayedi (Iran)

Forwards: Yazan Al-Naimat (Jordan) – Aymen Hussein (Iraq) – Akram Afif (Qatar)

