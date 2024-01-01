Al-Jazeera: Deadly clashes over Mosque-school demolitions in India

Shafaqna English- Violence that erupted after a Mosque and school were demolished in India’s Haldwani has killed six people and deepened religious divisions, according to Al-Jazeera.

The town’s municipal authorities bulldozed the buildings called the Mariyam Mosque which could accommodate 500-600 worshippers, and the Abdul Razzaq Zakariya School in Malik ka Bagicha in Banbhoolpura on February 8, saying that they had been built without permission.

Residents said the Mosque and the school – built in 2002 – have been unfairly targeted, despite a court hearing on the matter scheduled on February 14. The Quran, other religious books and prayer mats are still buried under the rubble.

When municipal authorities, accompanied by the police and bulldozers, came to demolish the mosque and school, only 25-30 women were inside the compound, said 20-year-old Samreen Khanum, from behind her Burqa.

They, and other residents who arrived soon afterwards, tried pressing authorities to not demolish the structures, “The Masjid is our Allah’s (SWT) home. We can’t see it getting Shaheed (martyred),” said Samreen.

However, the residents say that police lathi-charged (hit with sticks) the protesting women and tear gassed them, angering the protesters and making some resort to arson.