UN: Daesh attacks decreased in Afghanistan but can pose threat to region

Shafaqna English- The UN’s Secretary General has said in a new report that attacks by Daesh-Khorasan have declined in Afghanistan, but the group can pose a threat to the region and beyond.

According to the report, the decrease in attacks reflected both the impact of counter-terrorism efforts by Taliban and a change in strategy directed by the group’s leader.

Several UN’s Security Council members reported that the recruitment of Afghans to Daesh was substantial with Afghans often being used for operations.

According to the report, UNSC members also expressed concern about the proliferation of weapons in Afghanistan, the Middle East (West Asia) and Africa. They said that Daesh-Khorasan sought and obtained weapons from Tehrik-e Taliban in Pakistan.

Sources: Ariana News

