Science Daily: Artificial cartilage using 3D printing

Shafaqna Science- Cultivating cartilage tissue in the laboratory holds great promise for helping patients with injuries, but achieving the desired shape remains a challenge. According to Science Daily, a new technique aims to solve this problem by using a high-resolution 3D printer to create tiny spherical containers. These containers are then loaded with cells and assembled into the desired configuration. Cells from different containers are linked together, while the container itself is biodegradable and eventually disappears.

Is it possible to grow tissue in the laboratory to replace damaged cartilage, for example? At the Vienna University of Technology (TU Wien), significant progress has been made in generating replacement tissue in the laboratory – using a unique technique that sets it apart from other approaches used worldwide.

A unique high-resolution 3D printing technique is used to create tiny, permeable spheres made of biocompatible and degradable plastic. These beads are then populated with cells.

These spherical objects can then be organised into different configurations, and cells from different units seamlessly fuse together to form a cohesive, vital tissue,

The TU Vienna has successfully demonstrated the concept of cartilage tissue, which was previously thought to be a particularly difficult task.

Source: Science Daily

