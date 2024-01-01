Afghanistan: Doctors raise concerns about children’s excessive use of smartphones

Shafaqna English- Afghan doctors say that the excessive use of smartphones can cause eyesight and mental issues in minors.



Psychologists also suggest that children must be controlled while using smartphones for long periods of time.

“A bad light commonly known as blue light hits the user’s eyes from the mobile screen, which can cause fatigue, eye weakness and retinal weaknessو” said Dr Faridullah Omari.

Meanwhile, psychologists said that excessive use of smartphones may lead to different mental illnesses in children.

Sources: Tolo News

